Shoaib Malik receives flak for playing PSL 10 at 43

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has criticised Shoaib Malik for occupying the position of young talent in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Born in 1982, the former Pakistan captain made his debut for the national side in 1999.

Shoaib Malik has since played more than 400 games for Pakistan and scored over 11,000 runs. He also has 200+ wickets to his name.

While the former Pakistan captain has retired from ODIs and Tests, he has not announced his retirement from T20Is.

The 43-year-old cricketer is a regular feature in franchise cricket all around the world, including the PSL.

Malik is currently playing for Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing PSL 10.

However, Basit Ali has slammed the decision to include him in the Playing XI for the game against Lahore Qalandars.

Read more: Qalandars thump Gladiators by 79 runs

Discussing his batting performance against the Qalandars, where he scored 14 off 15 balls, Ali said that Malik should think about his career.

“He should think about it. Without a doubt, he has been a great performer. But, he cannot hit big shots when you are chasing 220,” he said while speaking on ARY News show Sports Room.

The former Pakistan cricketer lamented that young talent such as Khawaja Nafay was warming the bench due to Shoaib Malik.

“If Shoaib Malik is playing, then Moeen Khan and Viv Richards should also play,” Basit Ali said.

Citing his previous experience with Gladiators’ captain Saud Shakeel, the former cricketer maintained that Malik would not get a chance in the side’s next game in the PSL 10.