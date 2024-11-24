VIDEO: Virat Kohli’s six hits security guard on head in first Australia Test

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli ended his Test-century drought by hitting a ton in the first AUS v IND Test in Perth on Sunday.

The former Indian player was in supreme touch as he scored his 30th Test ton on Day 3 of the first game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The right-handed batter reached his ton with the help of eight fours and two sixes, to help India set a record victory target of 534.

However, the brilliant inning of Virat Kohli proved painful for a security guard who was hit with the ball on his head.

During the 111th over of India’s second inning, Australia’s Mitchell Starc bowled a short and wide ball as Kohli hit an upper-cut shot for a six.

The ball landed outside the boundary, bounced and hit the head of a security guard.

The former Indian captain then stopped the play for a brief period to ensure that the guard was safe and sound, and did not cop a heavy blow to his head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Sports India (@starsportsindia)

Australia’s Nathan Lyon was then seen checking up on the security guard, followed by a physio who ensured that the man was in good health.

Day 3 of the first AUS v IND Test saw India declaring their second innings at 487-6, setting Australia a record victory target of 534, with Virat Kohli 100 not out.

The visitors were bowled out for 150 in their first inning, however, bowlers brought them back into the game after bundling out Australia for 104.

At Stumps, Australia were reeling at 12-3 and trailing by 521 runs on day three of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.