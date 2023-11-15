Mitchell Starc recommends THIS change in ODI cricket

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has recommended a change in ODI format ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal against South Africa at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens Stadium.

The left-arm pacer has bagged 10 wickets in eight matches at an average of 43.90 with an economy rate of 6.55 so far in the 50-over tournament.

Despite his splendid performance, Mitchell Starc believes there should be changes in the format. In an interview ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal against South Africa, he called for the abolishment of the two new ball-rule in an ODI match.

According to him, it puts bowlers at a disadvantage.

“I still think it should be one ball not two,” Starc said as quoted by Fox Sports. ““The ball stays harder for longer. As we’ve seen here, the grounds are quite small, wickets are flat.”

He added, “If anything in world cricket wickets have gotten flatter and I think if you look at some of that old footage when they bowled with one ball, reverse swing comes into it a lot more that actually brings the bowlers back into the game, and I don’t think it’s any secret that one day cricket and probably T20 cricket as well is a batter’s game and bowlers just have to hang on.”

He said speed is not the only contributing factors in India

“So certainly how you go about it (bowling) tactically and whether it’s variations or what time you bowl through a game or whether you win or lose a toss. I think a lot of things contribute to that and certainly haven’t been probably at the level that I would have liked as well,” Mitchell Starc added.

He said, “So I certainly take some (responsibility) myself there that (I haven’t owled) to the same level as the last two World Cups anyway, but now have chance at the pointy end to I guess impact again.”

