Austerity measures to be strictly enforced: PM Shehbaz  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that the austerity policy he had announced a day earlier would be enforced strictly and no laxity in this regard would be tolerated, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the policy, the prime minister said the ‘historic decisions’ made to promote austerity and simplicity would have a far-reaching impact that also got applause from the public.

He directed the formation of a monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of the decisions. To be chaired by a cabinet member from a coalition party, the monitoring committee would comprise representation from all the allied parties.

Other committee members would include Special Assistant to PM Jahanzeb Khan, Principal Secretary to PM and federal finance secretary.

The prime minister said the austerity measures would help save national resources; however, effective outcomes depended on the full enforcement of the policy.

Federal ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema, Advisor Qamar Zaman Kaira, State Minister Hashim Notezai, SAPM Jahanzeb Khan and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif announced a number of austerity measures, as Pakistan was eyeing a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) this week.

“All ministers, advisers and special assistants will not receive special salaries and perks. The ministers will now pay gas, water and electricity bills from their own pockets.”

“Luxury vehicles are being taken back from all cabinet members which will be auctioned and only one security vehicle will be deputed to the ministers where it is needed. The assisting staffers will not be allowed to pay foreign visits and all government lawmakers will use economy class for domestic travelling. The ministers will not stay at five-star hotels during their foreign visits.”

