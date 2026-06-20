Austerity measures withdrawn: No more holiday on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday night approved the termination of several austerity measures enacted on March 9, which were originally implemented in response to a spike in global fuel prices following the Iran-US war, ARY News reported.

Under the new directives, the government has ended the work-from-home and additional holiday facilities, completely restoring full fuel quotas for government officials’ use.

Furthermore, the restriction requiring the grounding of 60 percent of government vehicles has been officially withdrawn.

Following the Prime Minister’s approval, the Cabinet Division issued a formal notification declaring an end to these specific fuel-saving and austerity measures.

According to the notification, commercial market timings enforced on June 3 and June 10 will be retained.

Retail shops, markets, and shopping malls must close by 9:00 PM. Marriage halls, marquees, and event venues must close by 10:00 PM, while restaurants, cafés, and food outlets must close by 11:00 PM.

Meanwhile, takeaway and home delivery services remain fully exempt from these restrictions.

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Pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, medical laboratories, bakeries, tandoors, and milk shops are also exempt from the operating hours.

Additionally, petrol pumps, CNG stations, electric vehicle charging stations, gyms, sports complexes, IT companies, and call centers will continue to operate without timing restrictions.