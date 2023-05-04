Austin Butler debuts bald look without eyebrows for ‘Dune 2’

American heartthrob Austin Butler debuted a menacing, bald and eyebrow-less look for villainous Feyd-Rautha in ‘Dune: Part Two’.

After his Oscar-nominated performance as American legend Elvis Presley in his biopic by Baz Luhrmann, Butler has joined the star-studded cast of ‘Dune’ along with Florence Pugh and Christopher Walken to play the cruel, Feyd-Rautha.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Feyd-Rautha is the evil nephew of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and the brother of the sadistic Glossu Rabban (Dave Bautista) in the film franchise. The brothers are in competition to become the Harkonnen family’s successor on the planet Arrakis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUNE (@dunemovie)

The terrifying first look of Butler as the villain was kept under the wraps as was planned to be unveiled on the film’s press tour. However, it reached the internet earlier this week with the 44-second teaser of the film.

Butler has shaved his head and eyebrows completely to master the terrifying look of Feyd-Rautha, described as someone ‘Machiavellian, much more cruel, much more strategic and more narcissistic’ by the director Denis Villeneuve. “Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen is a very clever, very charismatic figure, and much more brilliant [than his brother Rabban],” sketched Villeneuve.

The official trailer of ‘Dune: Part Two‘ was released on Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUNE (@dunemovie)

The sci-fi epic tells the story of a boy becoming the Messiah of nomads on a desert planet that has giant worms that protect a commodity called Spice.

Austin Butler impresses with his ‘Elvis’ portrayal

Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya play the leading roles of Paul Atreides, Lady Jessica Atreides and Chani respectively, while the supporting cast includes Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Léa Seydoux, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgård, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Christopher Walken among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUNE (@dunemovie)

Villeneuve returns as the director of the film and also credits the screenplay with Jon Spaiht for the live adaptation of Frank Herbert’s same-titled novel. He co-produced the sequel with Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick.

‘Dune: Part Two‘ is scheduled to release on November 3.

Comments