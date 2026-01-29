Austin Butler seen with Lily Allen and her boyfriend in Paris

In a viral video, Austin Butler was seen with Lily Allen and her boyfriend Jonah Freud in Paris.

In a recently circulated video, Austin Butler was seen with Lily Allen and her boyfriend Jonah Freud in Paris while shopping. The video has drawn mass attention on social media.

The clip was shared by the Austin Butler News account on X, where users noted the trio at The Row boutique in the French capital.

In the footage, Butler is seen walking with Allen and Freud as they browse outside the luxury store. Allen and Freud have been publicly linked as a couple, with previous sightings over the past year confirming their relationship in multiple European cities.

Butler, known for his roles in films such as Elvis and his ongoing work promoting Caught Stealing, has recently made several appearances at Paris fashion events, including high-profile shows during Paris Haute Couture Week. The video adds to the stream of celebrity sightings during the city’s fashion season, which routinely attracts actors, musicians, and influencers from around the world.

While the video has spread quickly online, there has been no official confirmation from Butler, Allen, or their representatives about the purpose of the outing or the nature of their connection beyond friendship.

Celebrity sightings on social platforms often raised public curiosity rather than verified contexts, and the clip should be interpreted as a fan-shared moment rather than formal news by itself.

Online reactions have ranged from excitement over the unexpected pairing to clarifications from commenters noting Allen’s boyfriend was present in the video.