Is Austin Butler dating a TikToker?

Amid the speculations of dating his ‘Caught Stealing’ co-star Zoe Kravitz, Hollywood heartthrob Austin Butler was spotted dining with a woman who looked like social media star Haley Kalil, sparking romance buzz.

For the unversed, rumours began to swirl earlier this week when a video of actor Austin Butler, 34, dining on a balcony with a mystery woman, was widely circulated on social media, and many were convinced that the woman in the video is former beauty queen and influencer Haley Kalil, 33, who goes by her popular username hayleyybaylee, despite several pointing out that the woman in the viral clip is a brunette, whereas the TikTok star is a redhead.

However, Kalil, who previously had a fangirl moment with the ‘Elvis’ star at last week’s premiere of his new movie and tagged him in one of his latest reels, has now set the record straight on their dating buzz.

“It’s not me,” she told a foreign publication, and added, “But I wish it was.”

Addressing the Hollywood star, Kalil said, “Austin, my DMs are open.”

Notably, Austin Butler was previously in a long-term relationship with Vanessa Hudgens until they parted ways in 2019, after eight years of togetherness. He then dated Kaia Gerber, starting in 2021, but the couple broke up last year.

Last month, he sparked speculations with Zoe Kravitz, following the co-stars’ flirtatious outings on the ‘Caught Stealing’ promotional tour.