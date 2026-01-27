Austin FC part ways with veteran winger Jader Obrian

Austin FC moved on from Colombian winger Jader Obrian, exercising a buyout of his guaranteed contract Tuesday.

Obrian, 30, will no longer occupy senior and international roster spots and his previous wages won’t count against the 2026 salary budget.

After notching 11 goal contributions (seven goals, four assists) in 34 regular-season matches (30 starts) in his first season with Austin in 2024, he had just one assist in 31 matches (nine starts) last season.

Obrian recorded 24 goals and 14 assists in 159 career MLS matches (100 starts) with FC Dallas (2021-23) and Austin.