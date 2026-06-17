Mike Myers has given fans a long-awaited hint that Austin Powers 4 could finally be on the way.

The comedian offered a simple “yes” when a fan asked him directly about the possibility of Austin Powers 4 during an appearance on Trevor Noah’s World Cup Watch Party on Wednesday. He didn’t share any extra details.

Myers has talked in the past about wanting to make another sequel, but he’s always stopped short of a firm commitment. He has mentioned that if a new film happens, he’d like it to put a strong focus on Dr. Evil.

The director of the original trilogy, Jay Roach, was asked about a fourth movie back in 2020. He told Deadline he wouldn’t rule it out completely, but said it would depend on Myers feeling genuinely inspired. “I’m always game for anything he wants to do,” Roach added. “He’s a genius.”

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The three Austin Powers films have been hugely successful. Together they’ve earned more than half a billion dollars at the global box office and turned into major cultural hits. It’s now been over 20 years since the last one, *Goldmember*, hit theaters in 2002.

The franchise’s influence is still obvious today. Just this week, Myers brought back Austin Powers, Dr. Evil and other characters for a popular new Verizon ad alongside Seth Green, Mindy Sterling and Rob Lowe.

While Myers’ one-word answer has excited fans online, nothing has been officially confirmed yet. No script, start date, or production plans have been announced. Still, the brief comment marks the clearest sign so far that the spy spoof could return one day — provided Myers finds the right idea to make it happen.