Australia: 10 dead, 12 injured in Sydney's Bondi Beach shooting

Armed assailants opened fire on civilians at a beach in Sydney, Australia, leaving at least 10 people dead and 12 others injured.

According to foreign media reports, the shooting took place at Bondi Beach, where two armed men began firing indiscriminately at people present at the site.

Initial reports confirm that 10 people were killed while 12 sustained injuries.

Following the incident, police cordoned off the area and advised local residents and visitors to stay away from Bondi Beach.

Israeli foreign minister: shooting result of ‘antisemitic rampages’

Gideon Saar said the shooting at a Chanukah event in Sydney was the result of what he described as “antisemitic rampages” in Australia over the past two years.

Saar said calls to “globalise the intifada” had been realised at Bondi Beach on Sunday.

He said the Australian government had received countless warning signs and must “come to its senses”.

Shooting was at a Jewish event on beach, Sky News reports

Alex Ryvchin, Co-Chief Executive Officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, told Sky News an interview the shooting happened at an event at the beach celebrating the Jewish winter festival of Hanukkah.

“This is the Jewish community at its best coming together to mark a happy occasion,” Ryvchin said.

“If we were targeted deliberately in this way, it’s something of a scale that none of us could have ever fathomed. It’s a horrific thing,” he said, adding his media advisor had been wounded in the attack.