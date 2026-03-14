Australia makes Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 day announcement

The Australian Fatwa Council has announced that Ramadan 1447AH will conclude on Thursday, 19 March, with Eid Al-Fitr to be celebrated across Australia on Friday, 20 March.

The decision was made following consultations with local and international Eid moon observatories.

Scholars used astronomical calculations related to the new moon’s appearance, moonset times and visibility across Australia and nearby regions, a method recognised by many prominent global scholarly councils.

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The Australian National Imams Council and the Fatwa Council noted that some scholars and Imams may follow alternative approaches for Eid moon sighting and urged the community to respect differing opinions while fostering unity, reports UNB citing Gulf News.

The Grand Mufti of Australia, Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamad, along with member Imams, extended Eid greetings to the Muslim community across the country.

They encouraged Australians to remember Palestinians in Gaza on Eid day through prayers, donations, and support, and to engage with neighbors to share the peaceful and authentic values of Islam.

The councils emphasized that the Eid moon sighting calculations ensure an accurate and consistent start to Shawwal 1447AH while acknowledging diversity of opinions within the Muslim community.