Australia beat India by six wickets to clinch series 3-1

Australia triumphed over India in the fifth and final Test by six wickets on Day 3 of the fifth Test in Sydney, securing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a series clinched 3-1.

Beau Webster, making his debut, scored the decisive runs as the home team successfully achieved their target of 162 in a match characterised by low scoring in Sydney.

Travis Head, remaining not out at 34, along with debutant Beau Webster, who finished on 39 without loss, successfully guided Australia to victory, thereby ensuring the hosts a place in the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s in June.

India commenced the series with a victory in Perth; however, Australia responded strongly in Adelaide, winning the pink-ball Test to equalize the series. The match in Brisbane concluded in a draw. Australia then secured victory in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and confirmed their series win in the Pink Test held in Sydney.

This outcome also positions Australia closer to qualifying for a second consecutive World Test Championship final.

India resumed proceedings from the overnight total of 141/6 but could add only 16 runs before losing the remaining four wickets.

Pat Cummins and Scott Boland scalped two wickets each as India’s second innings was folded for 157, leaving Australia with a modest 162-run target. Ravindra Jadeja was the first man to be dismissed, getting caught-behind on 13. Washington Sundar too failed to wag along with the tail and lost his wicket moments later against Cummins.

Boland then removed Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah to wrap things as early as possible. Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja started the Australian chase on a strong note as India dearly missed the services of Bumrah, who didn’t take the field during the chase.

The Aussie opening pair added 39 runs for the opening wicket. Konstas then lost his wicket against a short delivery by Prasidh Krishna and got out for 22. Krishna then went to inject the second blow and removed Marnus Labuschagne for 6.

The pacer then removed Steve Smith for 4 to keep India alive in the contest. Siraj joined the act and removed Khawaja for 41 early in the second session. Beau Webster and Travis Head then guided the hosts home with both batters returning unbeaten.