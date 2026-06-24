Australia crush Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup

Ellyse Perry starred as Australia moved closer to the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-finals with a 113-run rout of lacklustre Pakistan on Tuesday.

Perry smashed 71 from 48 balls in Australia’s innings of 199-7 and took two wickets to help dismiss Pakistan for just 86.

Six-time T20 World Cup winners Australia have won all four of their group matches.

They face title rivals India on Sunday in a crucial clash in the battle for semi-final places.

Muneeba Ali scored 32 before she was caught at mid-wicket in Perry’s only over, while there were also three run outs as Pakistan imploded.

Already eliminated from the tournament in England, Pakistan have lost all four of their group games.

Scotland were eliminated after losing by six wickets to holders New Zealand who kept alive their faint hopes of defending the title.

Darcey Carter notched an unbeaten 72 as Scotland set New Zealand a target of 132.

But a century partnership from Izzy Sharp (62) and Brooke Halliday (41) ensured New Zealand cantered to victory in Bristol.

New Zealand still require help to reach the semi-finals, needing either England or the West Indies to lose both of their remaining matches.

England and West Indies meet before a must-win matchup for New Zealand against the tournament hosts.

Sri Lanka demolished Ireland, winning by nine wickets with 27 balls to spare in Bristol.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu compiled an unbeaten 106, the highest score of the tournament so far, to steer her side to an easy victory.

Ireland skipper Gaby Lewis top-scored with 59 in her side’s modest innings of 130-5.

Sri Lanka cruised to 134-1 thanks to the inspired Athapaththu, who blasted 17 fours and two sixes in a 61-ball masterclass.

Sri Lanka need to beat Scotland on Friday and hope other results go their way to secure a place in the semi-finals.