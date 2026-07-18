Australia disappointed over lesser charges in backpackers' deaths

SYDNEY: Australia has expressed “deep frustration” and “bitter disappointment” over Laos’ reported decision not to pursue more serious charges in connection with the 2024 methanol poisoning deaths of two Australian backpackers and four other foreign tourists.

Nineteen-year-old Australians Bianca Jones and Holly Morton-Bowles were among six tourists who died in November 2024 after consuming methanol-laced drinks at the Nana Backpacker Hostel in the popular tourist town of Vang Vieng. The other victims were from the United Kingdom, the United States and Denmark.

The Australian government’s reaction followed media reports that Lao authorities intend to file charges carrying a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a fine of about A$1,600 (US$1,100) against those allegedly responsible.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia had summoned Laos’ ambassador to Canberra to convey its concerns.

In a statement, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the reported charges did not reflect the seriousness of the tragedy.

“This devastating news will only add to the immense pain and grief suffered by the families and friends of Holly and Bianca,” the department said.

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It added that Australia had consistently urged Lao authorities to ensure any charges reflected the gravity of the incident, with both Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Wong raising the matter directly with their Lao counterparts.

Laos has not officially confirmed the charges but is expected to provide an update at a press conference.

Investigators believe the victims consumed complimentary alcoholic drinks contaminated with methanol, a highly toxic industrial alcohol sometimes illegally mixed with beverages to reduce production costs.

Earlier this year, 10 people linked to the hostel received suspended sentences and fines after being convicted of destroying evidence, drawing criticism from the victims’ families.

Australian media reported on Thursday that Lao authorities had informed the families of the Australian victims that the most serious charges under consideration carried a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a financial fine.