Australia opener Khawaja ruled out of second Ashes Test

Australia opener Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the second Ashes test against England in Brisbane later this week due to a back problem, the team said on Tuesday.

Khawaja was unable to open either innings in the series opener in Perth because of back spasms and showed some discomfort on Monday in the nets at Brisbane’s Gabba ground, where the second test starts on Thursday.

“It’s hard, because he’s put in a lot of work since the last game just trying to get his body right but he hasn’t come up unfortunately,” Australia fast bowler Scott Boland told reporters on Tuesday.

“I thought he looked pretty good in the nets, but he must have thought in himself that he wasn’t ready to go.”

The 38-year-old will not be replaced in the squad, raising the likelihood that Travis Head will stay at the top of the order after his brilliant innings of 123 as a makeshift opener in Perth drove Australia to an eight-wicket victory.

“I am not sure about the middle-order but expect Travis Head to open,” Boland said.

“I think the best thing about our team over the last few years is when someone has come out, either due to form or an injury, someone’s always stood up and done their job.”

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have both been used as openers in the nearly two years since David Warner retired, but the former said on Monday that neither would be reprising the role.a