Australia orders China-linked shareholders to sell stakes in rare earths firm

SYDNEY: Australia on Monday ordered a string of China-linked shareholders to sell their stakes in a rare earths firm, citing the need to protect the sector from outside influences.

Northern Minerals is vying to challenge China’s dominance of dysprosium production, a rare earth mineral that is used to make high-performance magnets used in electric vehicles.

Chinese investors have in recent years sought to take sizeable positions in the Australia-based firm, and Canberra had already used the same rules to remove another batch of China-linked shareholders in 2024.

Wary of a takeover by stealth, the company referred itself to Australia’s foreign investment review board in November 2025. The government has kept a close eye on it since then.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said a string of Chinese shareholders would be forced to exit Northern Minerals.

“We operate a robust and non-discriminatory foreign investment framework and will take further action if required to protect our national interest in relation to this matter,” he said in a statement.

Six Northern Minerals shareholders were listed on the disposal order.

Three of those shareholders had addresses listed in China, two were listed in Hong Kong, and one was listed in the British Virgin Islands.

Northern Minerals said it was “currently considering the new disposal orders and will make a further announcement once it has done so”.

The United States signed a deal in October last year unlocking greater access to Australia’s deposits of rare earths and critical minerals.

Northern Minerals was one of the Australian companies singled out under the deal, which touted the need to “diversify critical supply chains”.

Enormous influence

China controls some of the world’s largest reserves of rare earth elements and wields enormous influence as almost the sole country able to refine the metals on an industrial scale.

Manufacturing nations such as the United States, Germany and South Korea are on the hunt for alternative sources.

Canberra used the same foreign takeover laws in 2024 to force a different group of Chinese investors to sell shares in Northern Minerals.

Northern Minerals has the rights to a substantial dysprosium deposit found at Browns Range in Western Australia.

It bills itself as a “reliable alternative source” to “production sourced from China”.

Almost 99 percent of the world’s dysprosium is currently produced in China, according to the company.

The China-linked Yuxiao Fund sought to up its stake in Northern Minerals in 2024, a move that drew the attention of Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board.

Yuxiao Fund and four other associated shareholders were subsequently given 60 days to dispose of their interests in the company.

The Australian Securities Exchange halted trading in Northern Minerals on Monday morning.