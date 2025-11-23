Australia, Pakistan ODI series may be rescheduled, report

Australia’s planned three-match ODI series in Pakistan, originally scheduled for March 2026, may be postponed, according to local media reports.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) are reportedly in discussions to revise the itinerary, with the white-ball matches now likely to take place after the conclusion of PSL Season 11, rather than in March as initially planned.

The series had been listed on the Future Tours Programme for 13–19 March, but reports suggest a shift is under consideration.

Meanwhile, Australia is still confirmed to tour Pakistan earlier in the year for a three-match T20I series, scheduled from 30 January to 5 February, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka.

In a press conference held online on 3 June, Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg expressed confidence about the tour’s future, emphasising the importance of Pakistan in Australia’s cricket calendar.

“I believe it will be another good tour of Pakistan. The series against Pakistan is an important part of our schedule. There has been good communication between Pakistan and Australia regarding both red-ball and white-ball series,” Greenberg said.

He continued, underscoring the value of bilateral cricket in Pakistan:

“We need to look for more opportunities for series, which we will definitely do. We would like to play a series in Pakistan. In 2022, we toured Pakistan after a long gap, and the tour was very successful. The Australian team received a warm welcome. It would be great if such series continue to happen.”

The last time Pakistan toured Australia was in November 2024, when the two sides clashed in a white-ball series. Under Mohammad Rizwan’s leadership, Pakistan secured a landmark 2–1 ODI series win, their first in Australia since 2002. However, Australia struck back in the subsequent T20I leg, winning 3–0.