Australia stuns Turkey 2-0 in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

Australia opened its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign in style, defeating Turkey 2-0 in Group D at BC Place on Saturday, June 13, 2026. Goals from Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe, plus a stunning 8-save debut from goalkeeper Patrick Beach, secured the Socceroos a dream start and sparked wild celebrations across Australia.

Match Recap: Youth Delivers on World Stage

Irankunda’s Tim Cahill Tribute

In the 27th minute, 20-year-old Nestory Irankunda chased down a Paul Okon-Engstler through ball, cut inside, and slotted low past Uğurcan Çakır. The Watford winger became Australia’s youngest-ever World Cup goalscorer and celebrated with Tim Cahill’s iconic corner-flag boxing routine.

Beach Wall Denies Turkey

22-year-old Patrick Beach, handed a surprise start over captain Mat Ryan, was immense. He tipped Abdulkerim Bardakçı’s rocket onto the post in the 30th minute, then denied Arda Güler’s free kick and Kerem Aktürkoğlu’s close-range effort. Beach finished with 8 saves on his competitive debut.

Metcalfe Seals It

In the 75th minute, Connor Metcalfe picked up the ball 25 yards out, drove forward, and drilled a low shot into the bottom corner to make it 2-0. The St. Pauli midfielder dropped to his knees, head tilted back, as teammates mobbed him in scenes set to enter Aussie football folklore.

Turkey dominated possession and shots but was kept at bay by Australia’s compact back five of Harry Souttar, Alessandro Circati, Cameron Burgess, Jacob Italiano and Jordan Bos. The 2-0 result leaves Australia level with the USA on 3 points in Group D, ahead on goal difference.

Celebrations Across Australia After Watch Party Ban Overturned

Melbourne’s Federation Square “erupted” after the final whistle. The Victorian government had initially banned public World Cup watch parties in 2026 due to crowd behavior concerns, but Premier Jacinta Allan overturned the decision in May: “The World Cup should bring us together, not keep us apart”.

Thousands gathered for the 2:00pm AEST kickoff. Similar scenes unfolded at West HQ in Western Sydney, Cameo Cinemas, and Phillips Park in Liverpool, NSW, where families enjoyed free screenings, food trucks, and live music.

Popovic’s Selection Gamble Pays Off

Coach Tony Popovic’s bold calls defined the night. Benching captain Mat Ryan and Jackson Irvine raised eyebrows, but Beach and Metcalfe vindicated him. “You see the young boys combining to score a goal, and you can’t underestimate what this will do for their confidence,” Popovic said. “Emotionally it will take a lot out of the players, so we’ve got to get back and recover well and focus on the US”.

Beach was emotional post-match: “Over the moon, I’m feeling so happy right now. The amazing crowd that turned out tonight and everyone back home in Australia, we know what this sport and what this result does for the whole country”.

What’s Next for Group D

Australia faces co-hosts USA in Seattle on Friday, June 19, before playing Paraguay on June 26. Turkey, back at the World Cup for the first time since finishing 3rd in 2002, must regroup against Paraguay.