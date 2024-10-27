Australia team loses eight wickets for one run in stunning collapse

An Australian domestic cricket game witnessed the most stunning batting collapse as Western Australia lost eight wickets for just one run.

Facing Tasmania in Australia’s domestic One-Day Cup, Western Australia were 52-2, however, what followed was collapse which left fans stunned.

The batting side was bowled out for 53 as their last eight wickets just managed to add one run to the total.

Interestingly, the only run to the total came from a wide as numbers five to 10 in the batting order were all dismissed for ducks.

For Tasmania, Beau Webster picked up six wickets, conceding 17 runs while pacer Billy Stanlake finished with the figures of 3-12.

In reply to Western Australia’s 54, Tasmania chased down the target in 8.3 overs with the loss of three wickets.

It is to be noted that all 11 players of Western Australia’s XI were players who still play or have played for Australia’s national team.

The 53-run total, however, still is the lowest total in the One-Day Cup history as South Australia were bowled out for 51 against Tasmania in 2003.

Read more: Zimbabwe script T20I history with 344-run total against Gambia

Reacting to the stunning collapse, Western Australia coach Adam Voges called it shocking for the team.

“The boys are very disappointed in the sheds at the moment. A lot of people came to watch today, and we let them down. At 1-45, even though it was doing a fair bit, we thought we’d done the hard work. Unfortunately, that proved not to be the case,” he said.

Voges acknowledged that the batters made mistakes including plan execution to shot selection.

“Clearly we’ve made mistakes, and whether that’s from an execution point of view or shot selection point of view, we’ll review that,” he stated after the game.