Zimbabwe script T20I history with 344-run total against Gambia

Zimbabwe took the cricketing world by storm after smashing the record for the highest-ever total in T20I history.

All-rounder Sikandar Raza scored a fiery ton to propel Zimbabwe to a mind-blowing 344/4 in their 20 overs during their game against Gambia in T20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B.

The record was previously held by Nepal, who piled up 314/6 against Mongolia in the opening game of the Asian Games 2023.

While India recorded the highest total by a full-member team in T20Is when they accumulated 297/6 in the third T20I against Bangladesh, Zimbabwe’s 344/4 has now put them above all, courtesy of their full-member status.

Highest Total in Men’s T20Is:

Zimbabwe: 344/4 against Gambia, 2024

Nepal: 314/4 against Mongolia, 2023

India: 297/6 against Bangladesh, 2024

Zimbabwe: 286 against Seychelles, 2024

Afghanistan: 278/3 against Ireland, 2019

In their mammoth total, Sikandar Raza remained the top-scorer with an unbeaten 133 off just 43 deliveries, with the help of 15 sixes and seven fours.

His century is the first by a Zimbabwe player in men’s T20Is while his 15 sixes is the joint-fourth-most by a player in men’s T20Is.

Additionally, Clive Madande smashed a 17-ball 53 while Biran Bennet and Tadiwanashe Marumani also scored fifties to guide Zimbabwe to the highest total in Men’s T20Is.

It is worth mentioning here that Zimbabwe’s record-breaking innings included 27 sixes, the most recorded ever in a men’s T20I, beating the 26 made by Nepal against Mongolia.