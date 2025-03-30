Pakistan opening batter ruled out of second New Zealand ODI

Pakistan cricket team’s opener Usman Khan has been ruled out of the second PAK vs NZ ODI due to a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old, who made his debut in the first ODI against New Zealand, sustained the injury while fielding during the game in Napier.

Later, a scan confirmed a low-grade tear, resulting in his unavailability for the second PAK vs NZ game of the three-match series.

Usman Khan was picked for the T20I series, but he was not an initial part of Pakistan cricket team’s ODI squad for the New Zealand series.

While he could not get a chance in the five-match T20I series, he was later added to the ODI squad and played his first 50-over game for Pakistan.

The right-handed batter scored 39 off 33 balls in the game, in which the Pakistan cricket team suffered a 73-run defeat against New Zealand.

Batting first, the hosts posted a total of 344/9 in their 50 overs on the back of a brilliant century from Mark Chapman.

In response, Pakistan were bundled out for 271 in 44.1 overs, with Babar Azam top-scoring with 78 off 83 balls.

The second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to take place on April 2 in Hamilton.

Pakistan’s ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Rauf and Usman Khan.