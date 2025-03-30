Pakistan team arrives in Hamilton for second ODI against New Zealand

Pakistan cricket team has arrived in Hamilton from Napier to play second ODI against New Zealand as part of their ongoing tour.

The team is scheduled to participate in a practice session tomorrow at 10 am local time.

The much-anticipated second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to take place on April 2 in Hamilton. After a competitive first match, both teams are gearing up for another thrilling encounter.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the showdown as Pakistan looks to strengthen its position in the series.

The team management is focused on refining strategies ahead of the crucial fixture.

Centurion Mark Chapman and disciplined bowling helped New Zealand beat Pakistan by 73 runs in the first one day international of the three-match series at McLean Park.

Pakistan got off to a strong start after being given the challenge of chasing a tough 345-run total set by New Zealand. Abdullah Shafique and debutant Usman Khan established a strong 83-run opening partnership by taking an aggressive tack to create a strong base.

But Nathan Smith’s dismissal of Usman for 39 in the 13th over was the turning point. In the sixteenth over, captain Michael Bracewell dismissed Abdullah for 36, dropping Pakistan to 88-2.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan attempted to stabilise the innings with a 76-run stand, keeping the chase alive. However, in the 29th over, debutant Muhammad Abbas hit Rizwan for 30, bringing Pakistan down to 164-3.

Determined to lead the innings, Babar and Salman Ali Agha formed another vital 89-run combination. The momentum shifted back to the hosts when the former captain fell to Will O’Rourke in the 39th over after playing a fluid performance of 78 to earn his 36th ODI fifty.

Babar’s dismissal caused Pakistan’s innings to soon fall apart. The visitors were battling at 253-6 after Irfan Khan Niazi’s golden duck and Tayyab Tahir’s run-out in the 40th over.

While Jacob Duffy removed Salman Ali Agha for a valiant 58, Smith maintained his influence by dismissing Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf in the 43rd over. Pakistan collapsed for 271 in 44.1 overs, with Akif Javed being the final man out.