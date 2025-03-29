Chapman’s century sets up New Zealand’s 73-run victory over Pakistan

Centurion Mark Chapman and disciplined bowling helped New Zealand beat Pakistan by 73 runs in the first one day international of the three-match series at McLean Park.

Pakistan got off to a strong start after being given the challenge of chasing a tough 345-run total set by New Zealand. Abdullah Shafique and debutant Usman Khan established a strong 83-run opening partnership by taking an aggressive tack to create a strong base.

But Nathan Smith’s dismissal of Usman for 39 in the 13th over was the turning point. In the sixteenth over, captain Michael Bracewell dismissed Abdullah for 36, dropping Pakistan to 88-2.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan attempted to stabilise the innings with a 76-run stand, keeping the chase alive. However, in the 29th over, debutant Muhammad Abbas hit Rizwan for 30, bringing Pakistan down to 164-3.

Determined to lead the innings, Babar and Salman Ali Agha formed another vital 89-run combination. The momentum shifted back to the hosts when the former captain fell to Will O’Rourke in the 39th over after playing a fluid performance of 78 to earn his 36th ODI fifty.

Babar’s dismissal caused Pakistan’s innings to soon fall apart. The visitors were battling at 253-6 after Irfan Khan Niazi’s golden duck and Tayyab Tahir’s run-out in the 40th over.

While Jacob Duffy removed Salman Ali Agha for a valiant 58, Smith maintained his influence by dismissing Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf in the 43rd over. Pakistan collapsed for 271 in 44.1 overs, with Akif Javed being the final man out.

Duffy claimed two wickets, but Smith was the hero with the ball, claiming 4-60 in 8.1 overs. With one apiece from Bracewell, Abbas, and O’Rourke, New Zealand won handily.

New Zealand suffered early losses after being sent into bat earlier. Will Young was dismissed for 1 in the third over by Akif Javed, who had an instant effect. The hosts were left reeling at 50-3 in 12.4 overs when he dismissed Henry Nicholls for 11 and Nick Kelly for 15.

Read More: Pakistan bring in Haris, Usman for New Zealand ODIs

But a pivotal 100-run partnership between Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell changed the outcome of the match. Chapman hit 11 fours and four sixes in the 38th over to get his third ODI century thanks to his aggressive stroke play.

With a solid 76 before losing to Irfan Niazi, Mitchell served as the anchor. Their partnership of 199 runs, which set a new record, put New Zealand in a great position.

In the end, Chapman left for a career-high 132, but the lower order was damaged by late runs from Haris Rauf and Niazi. However, New Zealand surpassed 300 thanks to a scorching 50 off 24 balls from rookie Mohammad Abbas.

Niazi (3-51) led Pakistan’s bowling attack, with Naseem Shah and Mohammad Ali taking one wicket each, Rauf and Akif taking two.