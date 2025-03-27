Pakistan bring in Haris, Usman for New Zealand ODIs

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has added fast bowler Haris Rauf and wicket-keeper Usman Khan to the ODI squad for the three-match PAK vs NZ series.

The right-arm pacer remained the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Green throughout the series despite a 1-4 defeat against New Zealand in the five-match T20I series.

Haris Rauf picked up eight wickets in four matches at an impressive average of 12.25.

Following his successful outing in the PAK vs NZ T20I series, the right-arm quick has been included in the ODI squad to strengthen Pakistan’s pace attack.

On the other hand, Usman Khan has been added to the Pakistan cricket team’s ODI as a reserve wicket-keeper.

While Usman Khan was part of the T20 squad, he could not get a single game in the five-match series.

The right-handed batter has now been picked as a reserve with the Pakistan cricket team captain Mohammad Rizwan as the team’s primary wicketkeeper.

As many as eight players from Pakistan’s T20 squad joined the ODI squad in Napier.

The players who have joined the Pakistan squad included Salman Ali Agha, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, and Usman Khan.

The three-match PAK vs NZ ODI series is set to begin on March 29 in Napier.

The two sides will face off in the second ODI on April 2 in Hamilton, while the third and final ODI will be played in Mount Maunganui on April 5.

It is worth noting here that New Zealand secured a 4-1 series victory over Pakistan in the five-match T20I series.