New Zealand suffer major blow ahead of ODI series against Pakistan

New Zealand’s cricket team has been dealt a blow ahead of their ODI series against Pakistan, as wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham, who was set to lead the Kiwis, has been ruled out due to a hand fracture sustained during training.

Tom Latham’s injury occurred while he was batting in the nets, and an X-ray confirmed the fracture. He is expected to undergo at least four weeks of recovery, including wearing a cast and rehabilitation.

As a result, Henry Nicholls has been named as Latham’s replacement in the squad. Nicholls has played 78 ODIs and has recently regained form in domestic cricket, scoring five half-centuries in six innings after overcoming a calf strain.

Michael Bracewell, the T20I captain, will now lead the ODI squad in Latham’s absence. Latham was originally set to captain the team in place of regular skipper Mitchell Santner, who is currently participating in a T20 league.

Meanwhile, opener Will Young will miss the second and third ODIs as he and his wife await the birth of their first child. Young will feature in the series opener before being replaced by uncapped Canterbury batter Rhys Mariu, who has received his maiden international call-up.

Fresh from their dominant 4-1 victory in the five-match T20I series, New Zealand is set to take on Pakistan in a three-match ODI series, commencing on March 29.

New Zealand ODI squad

Henry Nicholls, Muhammad Abbas, Adithya Ashok, Michael Bracewell (C), Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young

Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series schedule

29 Mar – first ODI, McLean Park, Napier

2 Apr – second ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton

5 Apr – third ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui