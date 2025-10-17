Australia Test batter Maddinson reveals cancer diagnosis

Australia Test batter Nic Maddinson has revealed he has been battling with testicular cancer.

The 33-year-old New South Wales batter said that the diagnosis was made in April earlier this year after finding a lump.

Maddinson has represented Australia in three Tests and six T20Is. Due to the health issue, the batter had been absent from the New South Wales set-up in the early part of the season.

He has just resumed full training after undergoing surgery and nine weeks of chemotherapy.

The left-hand batter played his last match for New South Wales in early March but was dropped for the final Sheffield Shield match of the 2024-25 season.

Maddinson revealed that earlier he felt it was a virus and discussed it with New South Wales doctor John Orchard in his post-season review that he had felt a lump.

Scans revealed a tumour, and he had surgery immediately to remove it. But further tests seven weeks later showed the cancer had spread.

“I was taking types of steroids to manage side effects, but they would keep me up at night”

“Once I found out I had to have chemo, that was pretty hard to deal with,” Maddinson told the Nine Newspapers. “It had spread to parts of my abdominal lymph nodes and lung. That was a bit where it was pretty daunting.”