Australia thrash India in final to win U19 World Cup 2024

Australia’s dominance of the cricketing world continued on Sunday as the side thrashed India by 79 runs in the final to win the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

It is Australia’s third successive win over India in the final of an International Cricket Council (ICC) event. The side had beaten the same opposition to clinch the World Test Championship and ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Electing to bat first at Benoni’s Willowmoore Park, Australia scored 253-7 in their 50 overs with Harjas Singh being the standout batter with his half-century. His 55 came off 64 balls with three boundaries and as many sixes to his name.

Captain Hugh Weibgen, Oliver Peake and Harry Dixon also impressed with their respective 48(66), 46(43), and 42(56).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Raj Limbani was the pick of the India bowlers with his three wicket haul.

Mahli Beardman’s sublime figures of 3-15 in seven overs helped Australia dismiss India for just 174 in 43.5 overs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Apart from Adarsh Singh and Murugan Abhishek, no India batter could provide resistance to Australia’s bowling attack. The former top scored with 77-ball 47 with five fours and a six to his name.

The latter struck five boundaries and a maximum on his way to 46-ball 42.