Australia to launch crackdown on human trafficking, visa fraud

SYDNEY: Australia has announced that it will address significant abuses of its visa system in a bid to crack down on human trafficking and other forms of organised crime.

The Australian government took the decision after a review found “grotesque abuses” of temporary migrants, including sexual exploitation and human smuggling.

Speaking to journalists, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil pointed out deficiencies in the immigration system, including a lack of staff, have allowed international criminal gangs to transport trafficking victims into Australia on bogus asylum claims or tourist visas that should checked and monitored by the government.

The gangs then coerce the victims into prostitution in Australia. The minister called the situation “just an amazing fraud that’s been perpetrated on the Australian people.”

The government also said false asylum claims are allowing applicants to remain in Australia for a decade on temporary visas before their cases are resolved.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to establish a division in the Department of Home Affairs to tackle abuses of the visa and migration system.

Long reliant on immigration to supply what is now one of the tightest labour markets in the world, Australia has proposed overhauling its system to speed up the entry of highly skilled workers and smoothening the path to permanent residency.

The government said in April the visa process for skilled professionals would be made quicker and easier, while steps would be taken to retain international students.