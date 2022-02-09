Pak vs Aus: Australia tour of Pakistan schedule, squad and other details

PCB and Cricket Australia today announced the revised schedule of the 2022 men’s cricket team’s tour of Pakistan for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.

The tour will now start and end in Rawalpindi with the opening Test to be played from 4-8 March and the four white-ball matches to be played from 29 March to 5 April

Here is the full schedule

04-03-2022

Pakistan vs Australia 1st Test Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Pakistan

12-03-2022

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd Test National Stadium, Karachi

21-03-2022

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd Test Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

29-03-2022

Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

31-03-2022

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

02-04-2022

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd ODI Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

05-04-2022

Pakistan vs Australia Only T20I Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pakistan Test Squad

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced the 16-man Test squad while confirming that Saqlain Mushtaq will continue as head coach for another year.

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood

Reserves: Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

Australia Tour of Pakistan Test Squad

Australia also announced a full-strength group to choose from in Test series against Pakistan as selectors named their 18-player squad for the three-match series.

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cricket Australia (@cricketaustralia)

Comments