Champions Trophy 2025: Australia win toss, elect to bowl against England

LAHORE: Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in the fourth match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

The two sides have faced off in five games in the previous edition of the Champions Trophy.

England have the upper hand, having won three games while Australia triumphed in two matches.

Pertinent to note here the teams are divided into two groups for the initial stage of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Each team will play three group-stage matches, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 consists of Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and New Zealand, while Group B includes Afghanistan, England, Australia, and South Africa.