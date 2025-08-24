Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Cameron Green lead Australia to mammoth total

Australia vs South Africa produced an extraordinary display of batting power as Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and Cameron Green smashed rapid centuries to guide Australia to a commanding 2-431 in the third ODI at Mackay.

The series finale saw AUS vs SA erupt with runs as the hosts set the Proteas a massive 432-run target, chasing an impossible finish after Australia vs South Africa turned into a record-breaking spectacle.

Mitchell Marsh led from the front as captain, dominating the bowlers in the Australia vs South Africa clash with a superb 100 from 106 balls before falling immediately after reaching the milestone.

Travis Head joined the carnage early, hammering 142 from just 103 deliveries in another Australia vs South Africa batting storm, striking 23 fours and sixes combined to keep the scoreboard racing.

The partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head reached 250, Australia’s best opening stand against South Africa in ODIs.

Cameron Green, promoted to No. 3, delivered his career-best in this AUS vs SA encounter with an unbeaten 118 off 55 balls, smashing eight sixes in a remarkable innings.

His hundred came in only 47 balls, the second-fastest by an Australian in ODIs, making the Australia vs South Africa match unforgettable. Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and Cameron Green combined to obliterate records in the series-ending showdown.

Alex Carey supported Green with an unbeaten 50 as AUS vs SA saw the home side miss their highest ODI total by just three runs, narrowly short of the 434 mark set in Johannesburg in 2006.

While Mitchell Marsh’s leadership and Travis Head’s aggression set the tone, Cameron Green’s power-hitting sealed a dominant batting display that South Africa could not contain.

With AUS vs SA now producing another historic moment, this ODI will be remembered for Mitchell Marsh’s captain’s knock, Travis Head’s fearless hitting and Cameron Green’s explosive finishing in Mackay.

Also Read: South Africa clinch ODI series after Ngidi wrecks Australia