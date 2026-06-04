Australia win toss against Pakistan in third ODI

Australia have won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan in the series decider at Gaddafi Stadium here on Thursday.

The three-match series is 1-1 with the final is being played in Lahore.

It’s worth noting that the ongoing ODI series is Australia’s first 50-over bilateral tour of Pakistan since 2022, when the hosts secured a 2-1 series victory.

Pakistan and Australia have clashed in a total of 113 One Day International (ODI) matches. The Australian side has emerged dominant, claiming victory in an impressive 72 encounters. Meanwhile, Pakistan has managed to win 37 games. Interestingly, four games ended without a result, and one thrilling match concluded in a tie.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Australia: Josh Inglis (c)(wk), Alex Carey, Matt Short, Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis