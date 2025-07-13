6-month Australian work visa: July 2025 guide

Australia welcomes global talent through its flexible 6-month Australian work visa options. These short-term visas for international workers are great opportunities to gain experience, earn income, and explore the country’s vibrant culture.

Visa Types Available in 2025

There are different visas in 6-month Australia work visa options, where Australia does not specifically mention “6-month work visa,” but has different subclasses that permit temporary employment for the mentioned tenor:

Subclass 400 – Temporary Work Visa for a 3-month duration, for labourers who want short-term work in Australia. This visa can be extended in exceptional and extraordinary cases. Individuals who are specifically working in design, IT or science, and are welcomed by any Australian organisation, can avail this visa.

Subclass 417 – Working Holiday Visa for individuals from qualified countries, to work with travelling up to one year. Individuals who are aged between 18 and 30 who hold a visa from a qualified country and meet all requirements can avail this visa.

Subclass 462 – Work and Holiday Visa, like Subclass 417, but applies to a specific set of countries. Age requirements are the same as the Subclass 417 visa type, while individuals must have stores to stay and sound education and English language awareness.

Subclass 403 or 408 – Seasonal Worker Program is a temporary Work visa, which is planned for seasonal work in Australia, like farming, meat preparation and areas where Australia has a deficiency of workers. During of this visa ranges from 4 to 9 months, depending on the work type and season. Individuals who are fit for the manual work and have a contract with the manager in Australia.

Subclass 407 – Training Visa is for workplace-based training to improve skills or meet registration requirements. The duration of this visa is 2 years. Individuals who have been approved by a sponsor for training in specific fields like medical internships, technical apprenticeships, or professional development can avail this visa.

Subclass 408 – Temporary Activity Visa is for short-term work in specific activities like sports, entertainment, research, religious work, or cultural exchange. Individuals invited or sponsored to participate in approved events or programs can avail this visa, i.e Film crews, athletes, guest lecturers, and religious workers.

Each Australia work visa has different purposes, from skilled consulting to seasonal farm work and cultural exchange.

To apply for a visa to Australia, there are some basic rules you need to follow:

In order to get the Australia work visa, most importantly, you need a valid passport and health insurance, proof that you have enough funds, and a job offer or invitation from an Australian employer. You should not decide to stay permanently, and you must follow the visa rules.

Here’s how to apply for any temporary work visa type:

Choose the correct visa that aligns with your job and reason for going. Get an offer letter or invitation from an employer in Australia, as most visas require this support. Accumulate your documents, including your passport, work contract, proof of finances, and health check findings. Send your online application through the Immi Account portal. If required, go to appointments for biometrics and health checks. Expect your application to be processed, which commonly takes between 2 to 8 weeks. Upon approval, you can travel to Australia and must follow all the visa rules while you are there.

What You Can and Cannot Do

You can:

Work legally in approved roles

Stay up to 6 months

Travel freely within Australia

You cannot:

Overstay your visa

Work outside approved roles

Apply for permanent residency

Bring dependents (unless permitted)

Recent updates to obtain the Australia work visa emphasise severe scrutiny for stays exceeding 3 months under Subclass 400, and the Subclass 482 visa offers short-term employment in high-demand sectors like IT and agriculture.