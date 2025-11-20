Australian music's elite celebrate at exclusive post-ARIA Awards bash at Hordern Pavilion

The biggest personality in Australian music has post post-event party at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion.

In recent events, the biggest names in Australian music crowded into the star-studded Patron ARIA Awards after-party on Wednesday.

The party followed a Mexican theme. The night’s top prize winners, including rockers Amyl and the Sniffers and Adam Hyde, also known as Keli Holiday, made a grand entrance at the Mexican-themed event.

Guests were treated to tunes from DJ Into the Marshes, while many of the VIPs were seen indulging in a range of beverages from the cocktail bar.

They all were seen enjoying a post-ARIA Award supper, where G Flip and her US-born wife, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause.

Cody Simpson joined the festivities alongside his girlfriend, Olympian Emma McKeon, who looked stunning in a black ‘shorty’ suit.

Previous ARIA winner, folk singer Vera Blue, was seen mingling with the likes of pop singer Kita Alexander, who paid tribute to Kylie Minogue with a Padam Padam T-shirt.

Best Solo Artist winner Ninajirachi – real name Nina Wilson enjoyed her ARIA triumph at the soiree, rocking an edgy outfit featuring a leather one-piece and fishnet stockings.

Producer and performer Oliver Cronin looked fabulous in an 80s-style throwback outfit, which included a military-style jacket and spangled baggy trousers, while city-folk star Charley Castle showed off her stunning pins in a black bodysuit.

Indigenous artist Thelma Plum was also seen at the after-party along with Nova’s Tim Blackwell, and Aussie electro-pop star Touch Sensitive, aka Michael Di Francesco.

Rapper Baker Boy brought a touch of old-style glamour to the afterparty in a satin dress shirt and matching blue baggy trousers.

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Boy Soda posed on the photo wall in a printed top and matching trousers.

Selling Sunset star and celebrity real estate agent Bre Tiesi dazzled onlookers in a snug-fitting sleeveless cocktail frock.

She was later seen posing alongside Aussie model Ellie Gonsalves, who wore an almost identical red gown.

Former Bachelor star Bella Varelis also put in an appearance at the music lovers’ affair and was seen posing with influencer Josh Carroll.

She dressed to impress in a white, sparkly, sleeveless cocktail dress, while Josh wore a black suit with a low-cut T-shirt that showed off his hirsute chest.

Producer Violet Grace looked stunning in a lemon-coloured spangled shorty frock.

This year’s ARIAs have seen newcomer Ninajirachi sweep the floor, nabbing a whopping eight nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Solo Artist.

The self-taught producer is only 26 years old, and her debut record, I Love My Computer, was released just a few months ago.

Ninajirachi beat out some big names for the Best Solo award, which saw nominees including pop queen Kylie Minogue, indie songstress Mallrat, megastar The Kid LAROI, DJs Young Franco and Dom Dolla, crooner Missy Higgins, Aboriginal singer Thelma Plum and rapper BARKAA.

Amyl and The Sniffers’ Cartoon Darkness won Album of the Year, beating nominees Thelma Plum’s I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back, RÜFÜS DU SOL’s Inhale / Exhale, and Missy Higgins’ The Second Act.

Abbie Chatfield’s boyfriend, Keli Holiday, whose real name is Adam Hyde, has also nabbed the Best Video award at this year’s ceremony with his song Dancing2.

The hit tune was written about his girlfriend and Aussie TV personality Abbie, who swelled with pride when her beau was announced as a 2025 nominee.

Amyl and The Sniffers won Best Group over Folk Bitch Trio, Hilltop Hoods, Royel Otis and RÜFÜS DU SOL.

And the most coveted award of the night, Song of the Year, no doubt contains some tunes you’ll be familiar with, such as Dean Lewis’ With You, Dom Dolla and Daya’s Dreamin and Royel Otis’ Linger.

But it was The Kid LAROI’s Girls who took home the gong.