Australian PM "unequivocal" apology over inappropriate Kylie Minogue comments

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has issued a formal, unconditional apology following a wave of intense political backlash over crude remarks he made regarding pop icon Kylie Minogue. The controversy erupted after the Prime Minister participated in a lighthearted, risqué game during a recent appearance on a local comedy podcast.

Faced with mounting accusations of sexism from independent and opposition lawmakers, the Prime Minister’s Office released a succinct statement on Monday, July 6, 2026, attempting to contain the fallout.

Official Statement from the PM’s Office:

“I apologise unequivocally for the comments.”

The Origin: What Happened on the ‘Bush Deep’ Podcast?

The controversy stems from an interview recorded at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Canberra for the Bush Deep podcast, hosted by comedian Nikki Osborne. During the episode, Osborne pressed Albanese to play a variation of the vulgar party game “Shag, Marry, Date.”

He was asked to choose between three high-profile Australian female celebrities: singer Kylie Minogue, Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, and performer Rhonda Burchmore.

The Initial Hesitation: Albanese—who married his partner Jodie Haydon in November 2025—originally tried to deflect the question, stating, “I’ve just got married, I’m only six months in.”

The Response: When pressed further by Osborne on who he would choose if his marriage dissolved, Albanese replied, “Oh, Kylie, clearly.”

The Escalation: Osborne followed up by asking, “You’d marry Kylie, shag her, and date her?” to which the Prime Minister responded, “All of the above. She’s terrific.”

Political Backlash: Lawmakers Condemn “Grubby” Remarks

The Prime Minister’s comments immediately triggered a fierce reaction across the Australian political spectrum, with critics arguing the language used was unbecoming of the nation’s highest elected office.

The Defense: Labor Allies Point to Policy Record

As opposition lawmakers demand greater accountability, senior members of the Labor government have stepped forward to defend Anthony Albanese’s broader record on gender equality.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles emphasized that the Albanese administration is the first in Australian history to feature true gender equality within its Cabinet core (consisting of 12 women and 11 men). Meanwhile, Social Services Minister Tanya Plibersek attempted to diffuse the tension, stating, “If what the Prime Minister is saying is he’s a fan of Kylie Minogue, I guess that puts him in a group with millions of other Australians.”

As of July 6, 2026, representatives for Kylie Minogue have not issued a public response to the podcast incident or the Prime Minister’s subsequent apology.