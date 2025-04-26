Backlash hits Australian radio station for employing AI host

An Australian radio station is facing resistance as soon as it was revealed that an AI-generated host had been hosting for six months, and listeners were unaware of it.



A virtual host name “Thy” was created using ElevenLabs, a voice cloning AI software by the Australian Radio Network (ARN)’s CADA station, which broadcasts in Sydney.

Thy was hosting the show named “Workdays with Thy” that would air four hours daily from Monday to Friday, playing music and keeping the listeners engaged. However, the station nowhere on its website or promotional materials revealed that ‘Thy’ was not a real person.

Thy’s reality got exposed when Sydney-based writer Stephanie Coombes asked about Thy’s identity. In her blog post, she asked, “What’s Thy’s last name? Who is she? Where did she come from?” Her valid suspicions became the cause of an audio analysis, which revealed that Thy’s voice remained unchanged and the same across multiple shows, especially while saying phrases like “old school”.

Upon the revelation, ARN project leader Fayed Tohme confessed in a LinkedIn post (now deleted) that Thy was certainly an AI-generated host.

He defined the experimentation as “No mic, no studio, just code and vibes,” emphasising that Thy “sounds real” and “has real fans.”

As there are currently no Australian rules stopping AI use in broadcast media, ARN has faced criticism for failing to reveal the AI-generated host.

Teresa Lim, who is vice president of the Australian Association of Voice Actors, specified, “They should have honestly revealed that the host was an AI”

In its verdict, ARN replied to their statement, indicating, “We have conducted experiments on CADA with AI audio using the voice of Thy, a member of the ARN team.”

The network emphasised that while the trial produced valuable insights, it also highlighted the significance of authentic personalities in producing engaging content.

According to reports, at least 72,000 listeners were attracted by the AI-hosted show during its final month of ratings.

This discussion has triggered calls for more accuracy and regulation in AI-driven media. AI-generated hosts can be used by the stations, but their identification must be mentioned as well.