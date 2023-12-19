David Warner makes shocking revelation about IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad

Australia cricketer David Warner made a surprise revelation about the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad while reacting to the auction for the 2024 edition.

David Warner, who plays for Delhi Capitals, represented Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2014 till 2021. The Southpaw led the franchise to its only title in 2016.

Left-arm Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a staggering INR24.75 crore.

Australia’s all-format captain Pat Cummins briefly held this distinction in the same draft when he was purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad for an exuberant amount of INR 20.5 crore.

It is pertinent to mention that Pat Cummins had a base price of INR 2 crore just ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings were interested in having the bowling all-rounder but both dropped out from the running.

Royal Challengers Bangalore fought tooth and nail for Pat Cummins but Sunrisers Hyderabad had the last laugh.

Mitchell Starc will make his return to IPL after eight years and illustrious franchises, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in particular, were interested in choosing him. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Gujarat Titans by presenting a colossal winning bid of INR 24.75 crore to acquire his services.

Travis Head, who was touted to be bought for a big sum in the auction, was purchased by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a relatively cheap amount of INR 6.80 crore. His compatriot Australian opener David Warner, who has been playing in the tournament since 2009, was sharing his reaction to teammates being picked for colossal amounts in the auction.

He surprised cricket fans by sharing screenshots that showed that he had been blocked from interacting with the Hyderabad side on social media handles.

“Trying to repost @travishead34 post but blocked from @sunrisers Instagram,” Warner wrote.

It is pertinent to mention that Sunrisers Hyderabad had ended terms on a bad note with David Warner. He was dropped from matches despite being the captain and wasn’t called back to the team when the season resumed after a forced suspension owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was picked by Delhi Capitals for the 2022 season.

