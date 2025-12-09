Australia's Hazlewood ruled out of Ashes

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the Ashes entirely after struggling with injuries, head coach Andrew McDonald said on Tuesday.

McDonald confirmed the first-choice quick would not play any part in the five-test series against England after already missing the opening matches in Perth and Brisbane.

“Really flat for him,” McDonald said on Tuesday.

“A couple of setbacks that we didn’t see coming. We thought he’d play a huge part in the series. But really feel for him that he won’t get that opportunity.”

Hazlewood suffered a hamstring strain before Perth and last week had a separate setback while working his way back.

“It’s somewhere lower in the calf to Achilles region,” McDonald said of the latest injury.

Hazlewood’s Ashes blow came on the same day England confirmed fellow quick Mark Wood would not play another match in the series due to a knee injury.

McDonald said regular captain and paceman Pat Cummins would be ready to return for Adelaide, where Australia can retain the urn with a draw.

Australia, who hold the urn, lead the five-test series 2-0.

Cummins also missed the opening tests while recovering from a lower back injury, but had proved his fitness with match simulation in Brisbane, McDonald said.

“He was out at Allan Border Field whilst everyone was at the Gabba. He simulated pretty much what a match will look like out there with multiple spells,” he added.

“We feel as though the simulation in the nets has got him skill-ready. His body’s ready to go.

“Barring anything else happening in the next week, I’d be expecting Pat to be tossing the coin and putting the blazer on.”

Australia’s selectors sprung a surprise by dropping Nathan Lyon for his first home test since 2012 at Brisbane, triggering an emotional reaction from the 38-year-old spinner.

McDonald, who sits on the selection panel, said Lyon had every right to be disappointed but he would have a “big part” to play in the rest of the series.