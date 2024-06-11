T20 World Cup 2024: Matthew Wade reprimanded for arguing with umpire

Australian wicket-keeping batter Matthew Wade was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after he argued with the umpire during their game against England in the T20 World Cup 2024.

He was found of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision.”

The viral incident occurred during the Group B match between Australia and England in Barbados.

While Australia won the game by 36 runs, the left-handed batter found himself in hot waters after his viral argument with the match umpire.

Matthew Wade got into an argument with umpire in the 18th over of Australian inning when he blocked a delivery from Adil Rashid.

However, Wade seemed angry when the umpire refused to call the delivery a ‘dead ball’ and declared it a legal delivery.

After the Australian batter rotated strike, he was seen arguing with the umpire over the decision.

Now, ICC has officially reprimanded Wade for breaching Article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Additionally, one demerit point has also been added to Matthew Wade’s disciplinary record.

ICC in a statement said that a formal hearing was not needed as Wade confessed the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft.

“On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Joel Wilson, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Jayaraman Madangopal levelled the charge,” ICC said in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention that ICC reprimands players along with a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points over Level 1 breaches.