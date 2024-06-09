WATCH: Rohit Sharma forgets coin at toss during Pak-India game

While fans were at the edge of their seats at toss ahead of the clash between Pakistan and India at the T20 World Cup 2024, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s hilarious action sparked smiles all around.

Pakistan and India are facing each at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York in the highly-anticipate clash.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first in match that was delayed due to rain.

While the match later resumed, downpour once again started and the match was stopped only after one over.

Fans were once again reminded of Rohit Sharma’s forgetful self after a viral video showed him looking for coin in a rain-delayed toss.

The Indian skipper was caught off-guard after Ravi Shastri asked him to toss the coin.

The viral video showed Sharma searching for the coin before finally finding it in the pocket of his trouser.

It is pertinent to mention that the Babar Azam-led Pakistan made a change in the Playing XI by replacing Azam Khan with all-rounder Imad Wasim.

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Siraj.