VIDEO: Rachin Ravindra’s fierce shot hits PBKS cheerleader

Fans were left concerned after a Punjab Kings (PBKS) cheerleader took a hit from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Rachin Ravindra during their IPL 2025 game.

The high-voltage game on Tuesday saw Punjab Kings post 219/6 after Priyansh Arya hit a 42-ball ton.

Set to chase a 220-run target, Rachin Ravindra opened the innings for Chennai Super Kings alongside Devon Conway.

The two batters looked solid as they stitched a 61-run opening partnership for their side in the 22nd game of the IPL 2025.

However, an unfortunate incident unfolded in CSK’s inning when a fierce shot from Rachin Ravindra hit a PBKS cheerleader.

The incident happened in the 6th over when the New Zealand batter hit Marco Jansen to the mid-wicket boundary.

The ball crossed the boundary line with a bounce and hit a cheerleader seated with her colleagues just behind the advertising board.

Read more: WATCH: Sri Lanka allrounder bowls with both hands in the same over

The cheerleader appeared to be in extreme pain as her teammates asked for immediate medical assistance.

Despite a solid start from Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, CSK faltered in the chase and were restricted to 201/5 in 20 overs.

PBKS won the game by 18 runs as CSK suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the ongoing IPL 2025.

It is worth noting here that the Chennai Super Kings have now failed to chase a 180-plus target in their last 11 attempts since the 2020 edition.