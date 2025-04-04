WATCH: Sri Lanka allrounder bowls with both hands in the same over

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Kamindu Mendis left batters confused by bowling with both hands in his first over against Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2025.

The Sri Lanka spin all-rounder became the first player in the Indian Premier League history to switch his bowling arm in the middle of an over.

The incident happened in his debut game for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.

Kamindu Mendis was handed the ball for the 13th over of the innings.

The Sri Lankan all-rounder bowled three balls of left-arm spin and three of offspin.

To the surprise of all, Mendis landed all of his deliveries on a good length, giving batters little to no room to work with.

Kamindu Mendis also bagged a wicket in the same over with his fourth ball of the over when he dismissed Angkrish Raghuvanshi in their IPL 2025 game.

Mendis has previously bowled with both arms in the same over against India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant in a T20I last year.

The previous player to have switched arms was also a Sri Lankan bowler, Hashan Tillakaratne, who did it against Kenya at the 1996 World Cup.

Meanwhile, fifties from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Venkatesh Iyer, followed by an economical bowling performance by Vaibhav Arora, helped KKR secure a 80-run victory over SRH in the 15th match of the IPL 2025 a day earlier.

The victory lifted KKR to the fifth position in the IPL 2025 standings with four points in four matches, while SRH sunk to the bottom with two points in as many matches.