PIA breaks two decade loss streak with record net profit

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Board of Directors has officially approved the airline’s financial results for 2024, marking a major milestone as the national carrier reported its first net profit in 21 years, ARY News reported.

According to the approved financial statement, PIA recorded an operational profit of Rs 3.9 billion and a net profit of Rs 2.26 billion for the year 2024. This marks the airline’s first profitable year since 2003.

The airline’s operating margin stood at over 12 percent, a figure comparable to the performance of some of the world’s leading airlines.

PIA’s return to profitability is being credited to wide-ranging reforms carried out under the supervision of the Government of Pakistan.

These reforms included reducing workforce and operational costs, consolidating profitable routes, eliminating loss-making routes, and restructuring the airline’s balance sheet.

This financial turnaround is expected not only to restore PIA’s reputation but also to contribute positively to Pakistan’s overall economy.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif made a formal announcement regarding this achievement and highlighted the significance of this strong financial performance in the context of the airline’s privatisation process.

In other news, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced a recruitment drive to address the shortage of pilots and cabin crew within the airline.

The airline has released advertisements regarding the recruitment drive to get applications for 20 pilots and 40 cabin crew members.

Eligibility Criteria & Age Limits

Pilot Recruitment: PIA is seeking candidates for the positions of Captain and First Officer. The maximum age limit for Captains is set at 50 years, while First Officers must be under 40 years.

PIA is seeking candidates for the positions of Captain and First Officer. The maximum age limit for Captains is set at 50 years, while First Officers must be under 40 years. Cabin Crew Hiring: The airline is also recruiting 40 flight attendants, with age limits set at 25 years for fresh candidates and 30 years for experienced female applicants.

The airline is also recruiting 40 flight attendants, with age limits set at 25 years for fresh candidates and 30 years for experienced female applicants. Educational Requirements: A minimum qualification of a graduate degree is required for cabin crew applicants.

PIA’s Workforce Challenges & Need for Expansion

PIA has faced operational challenges due to a shortage of trained pilots and flight attendants. The recruitment initiative aims to fill these gaps and improve service standards across domestic and international routes.

The airline has previously conducted similar hiring processes like this recruitment drive to strengthen its workforce, ensuring the availability of experienced aviation professionals.

If you are aspiring to build an aviation career, this recruitment by PIA offers a valuable opportunity to join Pakistan’s national carrier.