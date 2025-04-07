web analytics
PIA announces recruitment drive for airline crew

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a recruitment drive to address the shortage of pilots and cabin crew within the airline, ARY News reported on Monday.

The airline has released advertisements regarding the recruitment drive to get applications for 20 pilots and 40 cabin crew members.

Eligibility Criteria & Age Limits

  • Pilot Recruitment: PIA is seeking candidates for the positions of Captain and First Officer. The maximum age limit for Captains is set at 50 years, while First Officers must be under 40 years.
  • Cabin Crew Hiring: The airline is also recruiting 40 flight attendants, with age limits set at 25 years for fresh candidates and 30 years for experienced female applicants.
  • Educational Requirements: A minimum qualification of a graduate degree is required for cabin crew applicants.

PIA’s Workforce Challenges & Need for Expansion

PIA has faced operational challenges due to a shortage of trained pilots and flight attendants. The recruitment initiative aims to fill these gaps and improve service standards across domestic and international routes.

The airline has previously conducted similar hiring processes like this recruitment drive to strengthen its workforce, ensuring the availability of experienced aviation professionals.

If you are aspiring to build an aviation career, this recruitment by PIA offers a valuable opportunity to join Pakistan’s national carrier.

Read More: PIA issues clarification regarding UK flight ban

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) issued a clarification regarding the ban on flights to the UK.

According to a PIA spokesperson, the UK Department for Transport had not made any decision regarding the resumption of flights from Pakistan. The spokesperson elaborated that the UK Department had neither issued a statement nor communicated formally regarding this matter.

Furthermore, the spokesperson underscored that all pertinent Pakistani aviation authorities were in continuous contact with the UK Department, collaborating in a coordinated manner, and urged the public to refrain from disseminating rumors.

