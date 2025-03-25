PIA issues clarification regarding UK flight ban

KARACHI: In an important update, Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has issued a clarification regarding the ban on flying to UK, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of PIA, the UK Department for Transport has not made any decision on reviving UK flights from Pakistan. The spokesperson added that the UK Department has neither issued a statement nor sent any formal communication.

The spokesperson further emphasized that all relevant Pakistani aviation authorities are in continuous contact with the UK Department, working in a coordinated manner, and urged the need to refrain from spreading rumors.

PIA authorities expressed strong hopes of resuming UK flights, citing their achievement of all targets set by the DFT audit.

However, there are conflicting reports. Some media outlets claim that PIA will remain banned from flying to and from the UK, as the UK Department for Transport confirmed PIA’s inclusion on the air safety list.

This list bans all air carriers certified by Pakistani authorities from operating commercial air services to, from, and within the UK.

The UK government website reads, “All air carriers certified by the authorities with responsibility for regulatory oversight of Pakistan are banned from operating commercial air services to, from, and within the United Kingdom. Carriers include but are not limited to the following: Airblue Limited, AirSial, Pakistan International Airlines, SereneAir Private Ltd., Vision Air International (Private) Ltd.

Read More: Federal govt approves PIA privatization

This update comes just days after reports suggested that the Department for Transport (DFT) of the United Kingdom is likely to complete an audit of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), that will pave way for revival of the UK flights from Pakistan.

Noteably, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lifted its ban on PIA in November 2024, paving the way for the airline’s potential return to UK skies.