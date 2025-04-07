Bahrain Grand Prix 2025: Schedule, How to Watch, and Key Insights

Formula 1 is set for the Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 at the Bahrain International Circuit, following the Japanese Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen claimed his first win of the season in Suzuka and aims to build on that success despite ongoing issues with the Red Bull RB21.
Lando Norris, who finished second in Japan, still leads the drivers’ standings, but Verstappen’s victory has narrowed the gap to just one point.
The Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 could significantly influence the championship race. Here’s what you need to know to follow the action in Bahrain.
Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 Schedule
The race weekend kicks off on Friday, April 11, 2025, with practice sessions, followed by qualifying on April 12, and the Grand Prix on April 13.
Friday, 11 April
Practice 1
Local time: 14:30 – 15:30
GMT: 12:30 – 13:30
PST: 04:30 – 05:30
ET: 07:30 – 08:30
CET: 13:30 – 14:30
JST: 20:30 – 21:30
CST: 19:30 – 20:30
Practice 2
Local time: 18:00 – 19:00
GMT: 16:00 – 17:00
PST: 08:00 – 09:00
ET: 11:00 – 12:00
CET: 17:00 – 18:00
JST: 00:00 – 01:00 (Saturday, 12 April)
CST: 23:00 – 00:00
Saturday, 12 April
Practice 3
Local time: 15:30 – 16:30
GMT: 13:30 – 14:30
PST: 05:30 – 06:30
ET: 08:30 – 09:30
CET: 14:30 – 15:30
JST: 21:30 – 22:30
CST: 20:30 – 21:30
Qualifying
Local time: 19:00 – 20:00
GMT: 17:00 – 18:00
PST: 09:00 – 10:00
ET: 12:00 – 13:00
CET: 18:00 – 19:00
JST: 01:00 – 02:00 (Sunday, 13 April)
CST: 00:00 – 01:00 (Sunday, 13 April)
Sunday, 13 April
Grand Prix
Local time: 18:00
GMT: 16:00
PST: 08:00
ET: 11:00
CET: 17:00
JST: 00:00 (Monday, 14 April)
CST: 23:00
How to Watch the 2025Bahrain Grand Prix 2025
Viewers can catch all the live action via different broadcasters:
- United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, NowTV
- United States: ESPN, fuboTV, F1 TV
Key Bahrain Grand Prix Facts
- Most Successful Driver: Lewis Hamilton leads with 5 wins, followed by Sebastian Vettel with 4.
- First Bahrain Grand Prix: Held in 2004, won by Michael Schumacher.
- Lap Record: Pedro de la Rosa holds the record with 1:31.447 (2005).
Current F1 Standings Before Bahrain GP
Drivers’ Standings
- Lando Norris (McLaren) – 62 points
- Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 61 points
- Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 49 points
Constructors’ Standings
- McLaren – 111 points
- Mercedes – 75 points
- Red Bull – 61 points