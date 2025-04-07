Bahrain Grand Prix 2025: Schedule, How to Watch, and Key Insights

Formula 1 is set for the Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 at the Bahrain International Circuit, following the Japanese Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen claimed his first win of the season in Suzuka and aims to build on that success despite ongoing issues with the Red Bull RB21.

Lando Norris, who finished second in Japan, still leads the drivers’ standings, but Verstappen’s victory has narrowed the gap to just one point.

The Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 could significantly influence the championship race. Here’s what you need to know to follow the action in Bahrain.

Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 Schedule

The race weekend kicks off on Friday, April 11, 2025, with practice sessions, followed by qualifying on April 12, and the Grand Prix on April 13.

Friday, 11 April

Practice 1

Local time: 14:30 – 15:30

GMT: 12:30 – 13:30

PST: 04:30 – 05:30

ET: 07:30 – 08:30

CET: 13:30 – 14:30

JST: 20:30 – 21:30

CST: 19:30 – 20:30

Practice 2

Local time: 18:00 – 19:00

GMT: 16:00 – 17:00

PST: 08:00 – 09:00

ET: 11:00 – 12:00

CET: 17:00 – 18:00

JST: 00:00 – 01:00 (Saturday, 12 April)

CST: 23:00 – 00:00

Saturday, 12 April

Practice 3

Local time: 15:30 – 16:30

GMT: 13:30 – 14:30

PST: 05:30 – 06:30

ET: 08:30 – 09:30

CET: 14:30 – 15:30

JST: 21:30 – 22:30

CST: 20:30 – 21:30

Qualifying

Local time: 19:00 – 20:00

GMT: 17:00 – 18:00

PST: 09:00 – 10:00

ET: 12:00 – 13:00

CET: 18:00 – 19:00

JST: 01:00 – 02:00 (Sunday, 13 April)

CST: 00:00 – 01:00 (Sunday, 13 April)

Sunday, 13 April

Grand Prix

Local time: 18:00

GMT: 16:00

PST: 08:00

ET: 11:00

CET: 17:00

JST: 00:00 (Monday, 14 April)

CST: 23:00

How to Watch the 2025Bahrain Grand Prix 2025

Viewers can catch all the live action via different broadcasters:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, NowTV

Sky Sports F1, NowTV United States: ESPN, fuboTV, F1 TV

Key Bahrain Grand Prix Facts

Most Successful Driver: Lewis Hamilton leads with 5 wins, followed by Sebastian Vettel with 4.

Lewis Hamilton leads with 5 wins, followed by Sebastian Vettel with 4. First Bahrain Grand Prix: Held in 2004 , won by Michael Schumacher.

Held in , won by Michael Schumacher. Lap Record: Pedro de la Rosa holds the record with 1:31.447 (2005).

Current F1 Standings Before Bahrain GP

Drivers’ Standings

Lando Norris (McLaren) – 62 points Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 61 points Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 49 points

Constructors’ Standings