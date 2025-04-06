Online charity auction launched ahead of F1 Bahrain Grand Prix 2025

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) has launched an expanded online charity auction leading up to the highly anticipated Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2025.



This online charity auction, in partnership with Gulf Air, is hosted on Mazad and is designed to raise funds for the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF).

The auction will remain active until the race day of the Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 on April 13, giving fans plenty of time to participate.

Participants have the opportunity to bid on a variety of exclusive items related to motorsport and darts. Among the highlights are memorabilia signed by renowned Formula 1 drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Valtteri Bottas. This is a unique chance for fans to own a piece of history from their favorite racers.

Additionally, Gulf Air has contributed Falcon Gold tickets for two, which can be used for travel to exciting destinations, including Singapore, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. To complement this, there are special edition models of the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, featuring the vintage Gulf Air livery.

Other notable items in the auction include a signed F1 license plate, exclusive commentary notes from Sky Formula 1 commentator David Croft, and match-used darts boards from the Bahrain Darts Masters.

This online charity auction before the Bahrain Grand Prix 2025 not only provides fans with the chance to acquire unique items but also plays a crucial role in BIC’s corporate social responsibility efforts, as proceeds will support humanitarian projects in Bahrain and beyond.

Overall, this initiative highlights the connection between sports and charitable work, inviting fans to engage with their passions while making a positive impact in the community.

Read more: Gulf Air expands partnership with Thai airways

Earlier, Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national airline, expanded its partnership with Thai Airways, offering more seamless travel options across both carriers’ networks.

The enhanced codeshare agreement added 10 new destinations to Gulf Air’s routes through Thai Airways, bringing their total codeshare destinations to 14. Thai Airways, in turn, added six more destinations via Gulf Air, increasing its codeshare routes to eight.

The partnership provided Gulf Air passengers greater access to domestic destinations in Thailand, including Chiang Mai and Phuket, as well as cities across Asia and Australia served by Thai Airways.