Gulf Air expands partnership with Thai airways

Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national airline, has expanded its partnership with Thai Airways, offering more seamless travel options across both carriers’ networks.

The enhanced codeshare agreement adds 10 new destinations to Gulf Air’s routes through Thai Airways, bringing their total codeshare destinations to 14.

Thai Airways, in turn, will add six more destinations via Gulf Air, increasing its codeshare routes to eight.

The partnership will provide Gulf Air passengers greater access to domestic destinations in Thailand, including Chiang Mai and Phuket, as well as cities across Asia and Australia served by Thai Airways.

The move underscores both airlines’ commitment to operational efficiency and providing passengers with more travel choices.

A Gulf Air spokesperson highlighted the partnership’s goal of offering seamless travel experiences, while Thai Airways expressed excitement about connecting passengers to prestigious destinations in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa through Bahrain.

This collaboration reflects both airlines’ dedication to improving travel convenience and connectivity across Asia, Australia, and beyond.