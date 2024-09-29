web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 30, 2024
- Advertisement -

Gulf Air expands partnership with Thai airways

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Gulf Air, Bahrain’s national airline, has expanded its partnership with Thai Airways, offering more seamless travel options across both carriers’ networks.

The enhanced codeshare agreement adds 10 new destinations to Gulf Air’s routes through Thai Airways, bringing their total codeshare destinations to 14.

Thai Airways, in turn, will add six more destinations via Gulf Air, increasing its codeshare routes to eight.

The partnership will provide Gulf Air passengers greater access to domestic destinations in Thailand, including Chiang Mai and Phuket, as well as cities across Asia and Australia served by Thai Airways.

The move underscores both airlines’ commitment to operational efficiency and providing passengers with more travel choices.

A Gulf Air spokesperson highlighted the partnership’s goal of offering seamless travel experiences, while Thai Airways expressed excitement about connecting passengers to prestigious destinations in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa through Bahrain.

This collaboration reflects both airlines’ dedication to improving travel convenience and connectivity across Asia, Australia, and beyond.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.