Austria Schengen visa 2025: Financial guidelines for Pakistani applicants

ISLAMABAD: In 2025, the main cause of Austria’s Schengen visa rejections for Pakistani applicants is insufficient financial documentation.



According to statistics, the inappropriate bank statement for Schengen visa applications plays a major role in visa disapproval. Pakistani applicants must make sure to keep a valid bank statement before they apply for a Schengen visa of a European country.

Austria, a spectacular European destination known for its majestic beauty and cultural heritage, needs applicants to get a Type C Austria Schengen visa for Pakistanis to visit the country for the purpose of tourism. This visa provides a stay of up to 90 days to visit the Schengen Area.

In Pakistan, the visa processing has been delegated to VFS Global by the Austrian Embassy, which is an external service provider.

Applicants have to go through the process of document and biometric data submission through VFS centres located in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi.



Visa fee as of July 2025 is as follows:

Schengen visa fee : Rs. 15,040

: Rs. 15,040 VFS service charge : Rs. 7,520

: Rs. 7,520 Total cost: Rs. 22,560

Requirements of financial proof

To fulfill the minimum bank statement for Austria Schengen visa standards, applicants must submit:

Last six months’ bank statement of either current or savings accounts.

Address and contact number of the Bank.

Evidence of financial resources to cover daily expenses

However, Austria does not require a minimum balance. Travellers are advised to keep in mind the amount €100–€120 per day for expenses.

For a full 90-day stay, the expected estimation of the amount goes approximately to €9,000–€10,800, which translates to Rs. 3–4 million based on the current exchange rate of Rs. 334.4 per euro.

Read More: Germany offers special visa for global freelancers

Other requirements

Applicants also have to provide:

Their valid passport

Travel insurance covering €30,000

Proof of accommodation

Flight reservations

Employment or income documentation

The Austria Schengen visa for Pakistanis is valid for short-term travel and does not permit employment.

Processing times may vary from 10 to 28 days, and applicants are advised to apply well in advance of their intended travel dates.